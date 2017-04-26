SSC BD results 2017: The results for the Bangladesh SSC 2017 will soon be declared on the official website www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, www.bmeb.gov.bd. If reports are to be believed than SSC Bangladesh result 2017 will be declared in the first week of May, 2017.

If reports are to be believed then Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will announce the SSC Dakhil Madrasah result along with Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid on May 4, 2017.

Just after the declaration of Bangladesh SSC results 2017 candidates have to enter the Bangladesh - BD SSC official result website and fill the blank space with the required information including examination, year, board, roll number to get their results.

SSC results 2017 will be declared for different boards of Bangladesh including Barisal, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Comilla, Dhaka, Dinajpur, Jessore, Sylhet, Madrasah, Technical, DIBS (Dhaka).

Due to the huge number of visitors on the Bangladesh SSC official result website candidates may face difficulty in getting their results, so the candidates are advised to stay calm and keep surfing the official website in a short interval of time.