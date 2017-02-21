When Shraddha Kapoor had a special visitor on set!

Shraddha Kapoor, who is all set to play Haseena Parker in her biopic, would be sharing screen space with brother Siddharth for the first time.The shoot is taking place in Trombay and recently had a special visitor on sets.

Their mother, Shivangi Kolhapure visited their set and was thrilled to witness her daughter and son shooting together.

“Shraddha's mother was thrilled to watch both her kids share the work space together. She was very happy to see her daughter and son work together in the same film and replicate their real life relationship. It was indeed a very special moment for her”, the sources said.

It would be interesting to watch the real-life brother-sister emulating their relationship on screen.

Shraddha Kapoor is first among her contemporaries to star in a biopic.The news has generated immense buzz and the audience is looking forward to it.