What’s brewing between Sara Ali Khan and Harshvardhan Kapoor?

Saif Ali Khan’s beautiful daughter Sara Ali Khan has often grabbed the headlines as there were rumours of the star kid joining the film industry soon but none of that happened. But now she is in the news again for an altogether different reason.

If rumours are to be believed, Sara is dating the Mirzya actor Harshvardhan Kapoor. They were spotted together many times at social gatherings but none of them lifted the veil off their relationship.

Recently at a suburban restaurant the duo were spotted having a good by the paparazzis.

Earlier Harshwardhan had shared a picture of a girl on Instagram and the girl bore an uncanny resemblance with Sara Ali Khan.

However, the actors are yet to react on this matter.

Harshvardhan has debuted in Bollywood with Mirzya while Sara Ali Khan is yet to make smashing debut.

