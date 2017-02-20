Travelling an enriching experience: Deepika Padukone 

Actress Deepika Padukone, who travelled across the world to promote her global franchise film, xXx - Return of Xander Cage, has called travelling an "enriching experience".

"Yes, we had an extensive promotion schedule and in the process, we travelled to a lot of places, met and interacted with people from all over the world and all of this has been an enriching experience for me", said Deepika.

Travel adds so much to one's life experiences. It always makes a person more enriched. You get acquainted with so many cultures, food habits and local customs, the actress said.

The actress feels happy about the experiences that she gained and admitted that she learnt a lot from interacting with people from different cultural backgrounds.

Deepika Padukone would be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.