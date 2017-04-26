Sharing screen with Salman will be surreal: Angad Bedi

Actor Angad Bedi is happy that he will get a chance to share screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai. He says Salman is "writing his own destiny and breaking his own film records" and hopes to learn some success tricks from the superstar.



Angad, who has been recognised for his work with Pink and Dear Zindagi, will start shooting for the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial in Abu Dhabi from May 4.



"Salman bhai is the biggest draw at the box office. All his films have been loved by the masses. I get to be in his market. I can only gain from him. The love that the audience has for him is very special. He's writing his own destiny and breaking his own film records," Angad told in an email from Mumbai.



He added: "Sharing screen time with him is going to be a surreal experience. Looking forward to this collaboration."



It is a sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which was directed by Kabir Khan.



Ek Tha Tiger centred on the life of an Indian spy of RAW (Salman), code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy from ISI (Katrina Kaif) during an investigation and how Tiger's ideology and principles change over time.



Angad says he is excited and nervous for the film.



"It's my biggest film ever... I start shooting from May and the schedule goes on till August-end," he said, adding that it is "too early" to talk about his character in the sequel.



The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai have locked Christmas 2017 for the release of the film.