Ranveer Singh wowed by 'Baahubali 2'

Actor Ranveer Singh has been swept over by India's biggest motion picture Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The Lootera star is in total awe of S.S Rajamouli's creation which has emerged as the country's biggest blockbuster.

Baahubali. OMFG," Ranveer tweeted on Tuesday.

The second part in the Baahubali franchise has amassed over Rs. 1400 crore so far and counting.

The film has crushed box-office records across languages. It collected over Rs. 400 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone.

Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists, the film is about the warring battle between them for the ownership of an ancient kingdom.

Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj played pivotal roles in the film.