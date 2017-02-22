Ranbir Kapoor takes ferry to shoot

Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt's biopic takes ferry to his shoot location every day, to save travel time.

It takes a minimum of two-hour drive for Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani to reach Madh Island, where the shooting is taking place.

In order to cut short their travel time, director Rajkumar Hirani decided to take public transport over their swanky cars to reach the location on time.

“It was Hirani’s idea. It takes about five to 10 minutes by sea, which saves them hours of a daily commute by road. ” the sources confirmed.

Locals were thrilled to see Ranbir travelling with them, but now they are used to him and the crew.

“The crew has been taking the ferry service from Versova jetty to Madh everyday for over a week now. They don’t have a fixed time for boarding or coming back, as it depends on the shooting schedule. But no special concessions are made for them and they travel just the way others do,"the insiders revealed.

The biopic is slated to release later in 2017.