Ranbir Kapoor calls himself 'disarming' product of nepotism

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, son of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, says that nepotism does exist in the entertainment industry and he is a "disarming product" of it.

Ranbir talked about the infamous nepotism debate on comedy group All India Bakchod's (AIB) "AIB Podcast" on Monday.

"Our guest today comes from the family of Prithvi Raj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor," said Tanmay Bhat, co-founder of AIB, while introducing Ranbir.

He then asked: "My question to you Ranbir is do you believe nepotism exists in Bollywood?"

Ranbir replied: "I am a ‘disarming' product of it," while pointing to the slogan on his shirt, which read "disarming".

"Of course it exists. I'm sitting here next to you guys (because of nepotism). I have a simple take on nepotism: I believe that my great-grandfather worked hard to give his children a platform, and so on and so forth," Ranbir said.

"I became an actor because of my family, and because I got the opportunity, and the thing is you don't really get credit for your success because everyone just looks down upon your success," he added.

The issue of nepotism in Bollywood came into limelight when actress Kangana Ranaut addressed the topic on filmmaker Karan Johar's show "Koffee With Karan" earlier this year.

At the 18th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in New York, Karan along with actors Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan took a jibe at the issue by saying that "nepotism rocks".