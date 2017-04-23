Priyanka thanks 'Ventilator' team, mother for National Film Awards win

Actress Priyanka Chopra has thanked the entire team and cast of her maiden production Ventilator for its win at the 64th National Film Awards, and praised her mother Madhu Chopra for being her "rock partner".

Ventilator won in three categories, including Best Director, at the 64th National Film Awards. Rajesh Mapuskar won the Best Director award, while the Best Editing award went to Rameshwar Bhagat and Best Sound Mixing to Alok De for the film.

Priyanka, who is in India now, on Tuesday night took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself along with her mother surrounded by paparazzi.

"Thank you to my Purple Pebble Pictures team and everyone who contributed to 'Ventilator and all my mad endeavours. The cast, the crew, our partners, the media..Thank you all for coming out so strong tonight. We cried we laughed and just made merry...My gorgeous and incredible team. Without who nothing would be possible and my formidable mother Madhu Chopra you are my rock partner! Here's to many more by gods grace," Priyanaka captioned the image.

The Marathi film, produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra under their production banner Purple Pebble Pictures, revolves around an ailing senior member of a family who is being put on the ventilator just days before the popular Ganpati festival, leading to varied degrees of speculation and panic among the clan he belongs to.



