Kajol reminisces 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' days!

Actress Kajol, who starred in Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota hai, shared a picture on Instagram, remembering her good old days.

In the throwback picture, the 42-year-old actress can be seen in a gloomy mood as her character from the film Anjali.

The image is from the scene in the movie where Anjali decided to marry Aman Verma (Salman Khan), an NRI from London, after her best friend Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) left her heartbroken.

The captions read: "I look so sad but I really like this picture for some reason?"

Kajol will next be seen in Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.