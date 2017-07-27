Farhan Akhtar against all odds in 'Lucknow Central'

The plan's different (Plan Kuch aur hai) for Farhan Akhtar aka Kishen and his inmates in Lucknow Central.

The year 2017 has turned out to be quite an unexpected year with so many big releases and so many yet to release. The latest entry in Bollywood, Lucknow Central looks hard hitting.

The trailer of the film was launched and it looks perfectly crafted with some stellar performances from the cast. Farhan essays the role of Kishen Mohan Girotra, a simple man with big ambitions and dreams to fulfil is wrongly charged for a murder he didn't commit!

The story is about a small town man with a lot to achieve. But the destiny has something else for him in the store where he faces the reality check and cruelties of life and how that can change a man.

Farhan, who will be seen as a musician in the film, will bet against all odds to make a perfect escape plan when a high profile politician organises a music band competition within the prison.

The trailer is compelling and hard hitting with Deepak Dobriyal, adding his own sense of humour in the mix with "Bhageinge Kaise?".