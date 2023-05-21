Zelenskyy’s presence at G7 “a way to build peace”, says Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit during the G7 Summit for talks with allies and major developing nations is a “way to build peace”, French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Macron said, “Allowing President Zelenskyy to go and plead and obtain very clear international support in Jeddah at the Arab League Summit, then in Hiroshima at the G7, is a way of building peace, of avoiding a partition of the world. This is the meaning of our diplomacy.” Earlier, the Ukrainian President and France’s leader met with each other on May 14, 2023, in Paris.

A statement, released by the French government, read, “The Presidents of Ukraine and France reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukraine has shown remarkable determination in exercising its inherent right to self-defence against this unprovoked and unjustified attack. Russia must immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

“France and Ukraine call specifically on Russia to withdraw from the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), of which the irresponsible seizure and militarization by Russian armed forces is causing a grave threat,” the statement added.

According to the statement, France remains unwavering in its commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. France commends the determination and courage of the Ukrainian people and armed forces and acknowledges their significant contribution to the security of the European continent and beyond.

Meanwhile, at the G7 Summit, he also held a meeting with the Ukrainian President. French President Emmanuel Macron described Zelenskyy’s visit to Japan for the G7 summit as a “game changer.” Macron also stressed France will be with Ukraine “to the very end”.