Zelenskyy accuses Russia of bombing its own civilians in Kursk region

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of bombing its “own civilians” who were sheltering in a school in the Kursk region.

Zelenskyy claimed that Russia dropped an aerial bomb on a boarding school while the civilians were still preparing to evacuate.

“This is how Russia wages war–Sudzha, Kursk region, Russian territory, a boarding school with civilians preparing to evacuate. A Russian aerial bomb. They destroyed the building even though dozens of civilians were there.” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X on Saturday (local time).

“This is how Russia waged war against Chechnya decades ago. They killed Syrians the same way. Russian bombs destroy Ukrainian homes the same way. And even against their own civilians, the Russian army uses similar tactics,” he added.

According to CNN, Ukraine has made advancements in Kursk, as stated by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a DC-based think tank, on January 26. On the other hand, the Russian Military said that it had recaptured the region.

On Saturday, Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine killing at least 12 people, Al Jazeera reported.

Ukraine’s air force claimed that it shot down 56 drones and redirected 61.

Ukraine’s Emergency Services said a missile struck a residential building in the central city of Poltava killed eight people, including a child, and injured 17.

On Friday, A Ukrainian Military official informed that North Korean forces have “probably” withdrawn from the frontlines in Russia’s Kursk region after suffering heavy losses, CNN reported.

Colonel Oleksandr, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s Special Operations Forces, told CNN that North Korean troops have not been seen on the battlefront for the past three weeks.

“The presence of DPRK troops has not been observed for about three weeks, and they were probably forced to withdraw after suffering heavy losses,” Oleksandr Kindratenko, told CNN.