Zelensky unveils Ukraine’s ‘victory plan’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday presented to parliament his “victory plan,” outlining Ukraine’s strategy in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

“If we begin implementing this Victory Plan now, we could end the war no later than the next year,” Zelensky was quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying.

Zelensky said the five-point plan covers geopolitical, military, economic, and security goals, emphasizing that inviting Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the “near future” is its key element.

Other proposals include lifting the current restrictions hindering Ukraine from using long-range Western weapons on targets inside Russia and placing a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package in Ukraine, Zelensky said.

He also said the document envisages that Ukraine will jointly protect, use and invest in its critical resources with partners, Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides, Kyiv stands ready to replace US military contingents in Europe with Ukrainian units after the end of the conflict, according to the plan, which also contains three classified annexes.