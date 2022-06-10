Zelensky imposes sanctions on Putin, other top Russian officials

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree imposing personal sanctions on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and a number of other high-ranking officials in Moscow.

The decree signed on Thursday came in approval of a decision taken by the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

The sanctions list comprises a total of 35 Russian figures, and some of the important ones include Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Sanctions include bans on entry to Ukraine; revocation of visas and permits; revocation of state awards of Ukraine; revocation of all issued licences and permits; blocking of financial assets; and a ban on transportation of property belonging to the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

In addition, Zelensky also signed a decree imposing sanctions on Russian universities and their leaders.

The list includes, in particular, Moscow State University named after Mikhail Lomonosov, Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Saint Petersburg State University and National Research University Higher School of Economics.

In total, 236 Russian universities were included in the list, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

Ukrainian educational, cultural and state institutions must sever all ties and agreements concluded with Russian universities listed by the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.