Xi Jinping: No room for interference on Taiwan question

China firmly opposes separatist moves toward “Taiwan independence” and interference by external forces, and never allows any room for “Taiwan independence” forces in whatever form, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi made the remark in a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, in which both leaders had candid communication and exchanged views about bilateral ties and issues of common interest.

He urged the US to honor its commitment to the one-China principle and fulfill its commitment to the three China-US joint communiques, which are the foundation of the bilateral ties.

Xi emphasized that the Chinese government and people have been consistent on the Taiwan question, and that resolutely safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. “Those who play with fire will perish by it,” he added.

The US should honor the one-China principle and implement the three joint communiques, both in word and deed, Xi said.

(ANN / China Daily)