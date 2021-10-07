“Will soon arrest Union Minister’s son”, says top UP Police officer

On Thursday, in a major development, Inspector General of Police, Lucknow range, Lakshmi Singh said that the police are on looking for Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, and are trying to arrest him soon.

The police, till now was investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and would take necessary action at the appropriate time.

Due to his reckless driving, the FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 for murder, 304-A for causing death 120-B for criminal conspiracy and 147 for rioting, 279 for rash driving, 338 for causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life along with other penal provisions at the Tikunia police station.

Police IG, Lakshmi Singh said on Thursday that a search is on to arrest Ashish Mishra, who has been booked for murder charges in the Lakhimpur Kheri FIR.

The Supreme Court took up the case on Thursday, and asked the state government to inform it who were named in the FIR and if they had been arrested or not.

The FIR claims that Ashish Mishra had opened fire at the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and was also present in the car that ran over the farmers.

FIR states, “Around 3 pm, Ashish Misra along with 15-20 armed men in three speeding four-wheelers reached the protest spot in Banbirpur. Monu Misra opened gunfire while he was seated on the left side of his Mahindra Thar, which mowed down the crowd and sped ahead.”

“The videos and information that went viral on social media have also been sought to further the probe,” Singh said.

Ashish Mishra, meanwhile, had told reporters that, “I was at Banwaripur from 9 am till the end of the event.

“Allegations against me are completely baseless and I demand judicial inquiry of this matter and culprits should get punished.”

On Sunday, the farmers had gathered at the sports ground of the Maharaja Agrasen Inter-College to peacefully protest against the center’s three farm laws.

They had planned to show black flags to the Union Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who were there to attend an event.

Ashish Mishra’s car allegedly ran at high speed over the farmers while they were protesting, killing four of them on the spot . Later, violence broke out at the spot in Lakhimpur Kheri, leading to four more deaths.