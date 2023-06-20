Who is Shahzada Dawood? Pakistani businessman, son Suleman aboard missing Titanic submersible

A submersible with five people onboard has been missing in the North Atlantic Ocean since Sunday. The submersible was taking tourists to view the wreck site of the Titanic ocean liner.

Two of the individuals on board are Shahzada Dawood, a Pakistani businessman. Shahzada, and his son Suleman Dawood.

Shahzada Dawood is known as one of the wealthiest individuals in Pakistan. He became a member of the Engro Corporation Board in 2003 and presently holds the position of Vice-Chairman. He is highly regarded for his efforts in establishing important international networks and contacts.

As the Vice Chairman of Dawood Hercules Corporation, a part of the Dawood Group, Shahzada is involved in a family business that spans over a century. Since joining the business in 1996, he has specialized in corporate governance and the revitalization of industries in Pakistan.

At 48 years old, Shahzada Dawood serves on the Global Advisory Board for Prince Charles’ Charity, Prince’s Trust International. Additionally, he has joined the Board of Trustees of the SETI Institute, a nonprofit research organization located near NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley.

The Dawood Hercules family business encompasses a wide range of industries, and Shahzada has played a pivotal role in identifying growth and innovation opportunities. He has facilitated mergers, acquisitions, and divestments in energy, agri-nutrients, consumer foods, petrochemicals, and textiles for various publicly listed companies.

Shahzada possesses a Master of Science degree in Global Textile Marketing from Philadelphia University in the United States, as well as a Bachelor of Laws degree from Buckingham University in the United Kingdom.

After Shahzada Dawood and his son went missing, Engro Corporation released a statement indicating that they have limited information about the situation. They urged people not to speculate and requested prayers for the safety of Shahzada, Suleman, and all other passengers on board.

Shahzada lives in the United Kingdom with his spouse, Christine, and their two children, Sulaiman and Alina. Alongside their family, they share their home with their beloved pets: Stig, a dog, and Proteus, a cat. Shahzada has a keen interest in photography and is renowned for his affection towards animals.