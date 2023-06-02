Who is Charlotte Walsh, the finalist in Scripps National Spelling Bee 2023

Charlotte Walsh is a 14-year-old girl from Arlington, Virginia, who is a runner-up in the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2023. She is home-schooled at Compass Homeschool Enrichment. Walsh competed against 10 other students in the finals.

She spelled the word, ‘sorge’ to make it to the finals. But in the finals she misspelled ‘daviely’, a Scottish word, which means listlessly in 14 round.

Charlotte likes Maths and Science. She is considering a career in either astrophysics or neuroscience. Apart from preparing for Spelling Bee, Charlotte started training for her black belt in Tae Kwon Do. She enjoys taking walks around Washington, D.C. She like listening to songs and her favourite singer is Taylor Swift. The finalist is also fond of reading books and her favourite book is “Wuthering Heights” by Emily Brontë. Charlotte participates in voluntary work for ‘So Others Might Eat,’ an organisation that aims “to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.”

This is not the first time, Charlotte participated in Scripps National Spelling Bee. She participated in the bee in both 2019 when she tied for 51st place and 2022 when she tied for 32nd place.