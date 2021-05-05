As India is facing a severe COVID-19 crisis, US President Joe Biden has said that the US was ‘doing a lot for India’ by sending the country oxygen and raw materials to make COVID-19 vaccines.

Biden said that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and said, “he needs the material and the parts to be able to have his machines that can make the vaccine work. We’re sending them that.”

He further said that US was also sending India oxygen which the country is desperately in need of.

“We’re sending them a lot of the precursors,” he said, adding, “We’re helping India significantly.”

The Biden administration seems to have gone into a mission mode approach and removed all bureaucratic bottlenecks to help India in its fight against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the country.

Various wings of the US government, including the Department of Defence, Department of Health and Human Resources, the State Department, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and US Trade Representatives have been activated to not only identify India’s need but also to remove all the bureaucratic hurdles and ensure that all medical requirements start being airlifted to India as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, USAID and CDC will provide technical assistance and materials, and strengthen vaccine communications and support of vaccine readiness at the national and sub-national levels.