United States is amidst a pandemic and nationwide protests over racial discrimination ahead of its presidential elections due this year. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the scene of an anti-racism protest in the state of Delaware on Sunday, saying that the United States was “in pain”.

“We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us,” Biden wrote in Twitter, posting a picture of him speaking with a black family at the cordoned-off site where a protesters had gathered on Saturday night. “As President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night’s protests in Wilmington.”

As the protests turned violent in Washington DC with agitated people throwing bricks and bottles and shouting curses at President Donald Trump, the “Secret Service agents abruptly rushed the president to the underground bunker used in the past during terrorist attacks”, The New York Times reported.

The shocking videotaped death last Monday of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis ignited the nationwide wave of outrage over law enforcement’s repeated use of lethal force against unarmed African Americans.