Violence rages in Sri Lanka, 8 killed in Negombo clash

As Sri Lanka faces one of the worst economic crises accompanied by ongoing protests, eight persons have lost their lives following the attack on the peaceful protesters by the Sri Lankan Police in the Negombo clash on Monday.

According to the Sri Lanka Police, the protesters had staged a demonstration in support of Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, reported to the Colombo Page.

Several vehicles and properties of political leaders were damaged well. As per Police Media Division, six deaths were reported from the Western Province of Sri Lanka while two deaths were recorded from the Southern Province.

Amongst those who lost their lives included Amarakeerthi Athukorala, an SLPP parliamentarian along with his security guard.

Reportedly, they died by suicide after a mob of protesters had surrounded Athukorala’s vehicle in Nittambuwa, reported the Colombo Page.

Further, following an explosion of a tear gas canister, a 28-year-old Sri Lankan Police Inspector lost his life upon his admission to the Colombo National Hospital. Apart from that, a youth was also shot at by the MP.

A.V. Sarath Kumara, the chairman of Imaduwa Pradeshiya Sabha, succumbed to his injuries during an attack on his residence on Monday and died from a heart attack, reported the Colombo Page.

Meanwhile, the 216 individuals who were injured in the clashes held in Colombo have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

According to hospital sources, five of the injured are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit.

Moreover, amidst escalating conflicts, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defense has announced that the Armed Forces have been ordered to kill anyone who robs or destroys public property or causes injury to others.

Earlier, a gang of mobs broke into the Mahahunupitiya area in Negombo and attacked a group of residents of the area with sharp weapons and set fire to several vehicles.

A van, three three-wheelers, eight motorcycles and five bicycles were reportedly set on fire.

Further, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa urged people to remain calm, and refrain from violence and acts of revenge against others, adding that all efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus.