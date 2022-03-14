Vikrant Rana: How someone can change a hundred lives with their good intentions

“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”, the young Anne Frank, while in hiding, wrote down this profound sentiment which rings true even after decades. Everyone has their set of gifts and they can put them to use any time they wish to.

Vikrant Rana, 38, shares this belief and has dedicated his time and resources to greater causes. He has been involved with social work for a long time and has helped out hundreds of people during their time of need. He says, “You don’t have to go far, just look outside your window, you’ll see many people who are in dire need of our help. And if all of us decide to lend a hand instead of walking the other way, everyone will be more at peace. They’ll know if they are in a hard place, they’ll have support and will not be left alone.”.

During the peak of the pandemic, when many people were struggling for their lives, Rana stepped up and set out on huge donation drives. He donated food, and other necessary items to all those who were struggling and were in need of these items.

Rana is a lawyer practicing at the High Court and Supreme Court level and in his day-to-day life he encounters many instances of injustice and hopelessness. Instead of letting such causes dishearten him, they just reaffirm his belief to stand up for what’s right and be present for the people in need.

He came into the world of law when he enrolled in an LLB course at Pune – he later went overseas to the University of Aberdeen in Scotland to pursue LLM. The first milestone of his legal career is set at Prabjeet Jauhar & Co. He joined the firm as an intern and later became a full-time associate there. Since then, he has gone on to work with some of the most respected and reputed law firms in India such as Universal Legal, Kochhar and Co., and Barucha and Partners.

He has also worked with some of the most successful lawyers in the country. He assisted Ram Jethmalani with several cases. The two made a terrific team and their efforts were successful in securing justice for their clients.

Rana himself is an expert of Comparative Constitutional and Civil Law and has led many landmark cases concerning the law of arbitration in India. Of his stellar legal career, he says, “My time as a lawyer has been a roller coaster, I’ve gotten to work with so many fine minds and see the world through a new perspective every day. But these are all secondary. The main thing that drives me is justice, I want to secure justice for all my clients and stand with them in times of need.