# World

Vietnam’s fishery exports up 20 per cent in August

Vietnam earned 953 million US dollars in August from exporting fishery products, up nearly 20 per cent over the same period last year, local media reported Monday, citing the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

IANS | New Delhi | September 17, 2024 10:48 am

Representation image (Photo: IANS)

Apart from squid and octopus, of which export turnover decreased by 15 per cent, the exports of most of Vietnam’s key fishery products reported double or triple-digit growth in August.

Shrimp exports rose by 30 per cent, pangasius by 18 per cent, tuna by 13 per cent, and other marine fish by 12 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The value of Vietnam’s fishery exports in the first eight months of 2024 was estimated at 6.3 billion dollars, up 9 per cent year on year, said the report.

According to the association, Vietnam saw a gradual recovery of seafood exports during the first eight months of this year, both in terms of demand and price.

The association expects that seafood exports for 2024 will be at 9.4-9.5 billion dollars, up 6 per cent compared to 2023.

