The South American country’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Thursday said that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido visited French embassy in Caracas.

The news came three days after President Nicolas Maduro hinted that his rival was “in hiding” at a diplomatic location.

The foreign minister further added, “We cannot enter the premises of any country’s embassy whatsoever, in this case Spain or France”.

Earlier on Thursday, Maduro and Guaido have reached an agreement to cooperate to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus.

Guaido’s communications team also said a “technical cooperation plan to deal with the humanitarian coronavirus crisis” was signed.

He made the comments when asked about the presence of Leopoldo Lopez, another leading opposition figure, at the Spanish ambassador’s residence, and about Guaido at the French Embassy.

Last month, Maduro called the country’s opposition leader, Juan Guaido a “fugitive from justice” ,while insisting on linking him to two foiled maritime incursions

On May 3, Venezuela thwarted a maritime raid in the state of La Guaira, near Caracas, in which eight people were killed and another two were detained.

Guaido, who has repeatedly denied having signed a contract with Silvercorp, responded to Maduro’s accusation on Twitter and posted a US Drug Enforcement Administration poster from March offering up to $15,000,000 for information that would lead to the arrest or conviction of the Venezuelan President, whom the US accuses of narco-terrorism.

Earlier, Guaido challenged Maduro to stop him and called the attempted maritime attacks a government “set-up”.