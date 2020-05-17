Venezuela has reported its biggest one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic hit the South American nation.

On Saturday, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said that the 45 new cases bring Venezuela’s total to 504 illnesses, with 10 resulting in death.

Officials have reported a relatively low number of cases since the first were discovered in mid-March.

Venezuela is vulnerable given the rampant malnutrition and poor condition of hospitals that lack basic supplies such as soap and water. Once it was first detected, officials quickly ordered its 30 million residents to stay home, also suspending schools and international flights.

President Nicols Maduro ordered a nationwide lockdown shortly after the first cases, and he recently extended it until mid-June, hoping to contain the virus’ spread.

Earlier, Maduro had said that in Venezuela the biggest threat of more infections now comes from thousands of Venezuelan migrants returning across the land border from Colombia, a political foe.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases across 188 nations reached 4,500,476 and the death toll stood at 304,835 at 11.45 pm (IST) on Friday.