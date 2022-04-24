Uttarakhand CM to contest by-polls from Champawat, locals hopeful of develpoment

The locals of village Dhura, on Sunday, expressed hopes for development knowing that the state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be contesting elections from the Champawat district of Uttarakhand in the upcoming assembly by-polls.

“We are extremely delighted that the district is likely to get the CM after the by-polls. We have to travel a lot for fulfilling the basic requirements as we don’t have proper roads, electricity and water in Chamapwat,” said a local resident. “We hope for the development and availability of facilities for the good of the villagers,” he added.

The probability of Dhami contesting by-polls from Champawat arose after the former MLA Kailash Gehtodi resigned from the assembly seat, on Wednesday. The information regarding the vacancy of the seat was sent to the Election Commission on Friday.

In the recently held assembly elections in February, Dhami lost the Khatima constituency seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by a margin of 6,579 votes in the state polls. However, he was given a second term as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10.