US Vice President backs Modi’s remarks on jobs at AI Action Summit

US Vice President J D Vance on Tuesday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that AI is not going to replace human beings at the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in Paris.

“I appreciate Prime Minister Modi’s point. I believe AI will facilitate and make people more productive. It is not going to replace human beings. It will never replace human beings,” Mr Vance said addressing the summit.

Advertisement

“Loss of jobs is AI’s most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology, its nature changes and new types of jobs are created. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future,” Mr Modi had stated earlier.

Advertisement

Mr Vance’s statement came two days before PM Modi meets US President Donald Trump in Washington. AI is likely to be among the issues that will figure during their meeting.