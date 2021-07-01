Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Undersecretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, has urged the US to lift or waive its sanctions outlined in the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“I echo the Secretary-General’s appeal to the United States to lift or waive its sanctions outlined in the plan, extend the waivers with regard to the trade in oil with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and to once again facilitate nuclear-related activities consistent with the plan and the resolution,” DiCarlo told a Security Council briefing on Wednesday regarding the implementation of the Resolution 2231.

Security Council Resolution 2231 was a July 20, 2015 resolution endorsing the JCPOA on the nuclear program of Iran, reports Xinhua news agency.

It sets out an inspection process and schedule while also preparing for the removal of UN sanctions against Iran.

The 15 nations on the Security Council unanimously endorsed the resolution, which had been negotiated by the permanent members of the UN Security Council – China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US – plus Germany, the European Union, and Iran.

The US announced its withdrawal from the Iran deal on May 8, 2018.

DiCarlo called on Iran to resume the temporary technical understanding with the International Atomic Energy Agency without delay, to refrain from taking further steps to reduce its commitments, and to return to full implementation of the plan.

She said that the context for the implementation of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 has improved considerably since last year.

The continued diplomatic efforts in Vienna, she said, offer a critical opportunity for both the US and Iran to return to the full and effective implementation of the plan and of the resolution.

This would be “a welcome and crucial development.”

DiCarlo said it is essential that all member states promote a “conducive environment” and avoid any action that may have a negative impact on these ongoing diplomatic efforts, as well as on regional stability.