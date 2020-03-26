The United Nations and United States on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack on a Gurdwara in Afghanistan that killed 27 people.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General said in a statement said, “The Secretary-General condemns the attack today in Kabul on a Sikh-Hindu temple in which dozens of civilians were killed and injured”.

He also expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured”.

“The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Afghanistan and will continue supporting efforts to bring peace to their country,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had also condemned the attack which killed over two dozen people and wounded eight others.

Pompeo said in a statement, “I want to address the ISIS-K claimed attack in Afghanistan. The United States condemns the horrific ISIS-K claimed attack on a Sikh temple and community center in Kabul this morning which took the lives of more than two dozen innocent people. The Afghan people deserve a future free from ISIS-K and other terrorist activity”.

On Wednesday, an unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul that killed at least 27 worshippers and wounded as many, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority community in the country, according to media reports.

India has also condemned the heinous terror attack on the gurdwara in Kabul and said such “cowardly attacks especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic is reflective of diabolical mindset of perpetrators, their backers”.

The Ashraf Ghani government has blamed the Pakistan-backed Haqqani network for the terror attack.

However, the Taliban, has denied involvement in the attack on the Sikh shrine. Though the US and Taliban have signed a peace deal, violence in Afghanistan remains unabated.