US, Ukraine to hold peace talks in Saudi Arabia next week, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ahead of diplomatic-level talks later in the week with US officials.

“Next week, on Monday, my visit to Saudi Arabia is planned to meet the Crown Prince. After that, my team will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace,” Zelensky said.

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said earlier on Thursday that a meeting with the Ukrainians was planned for next week in Saudi Arabia. He also said discussions were underway with Kyiv for a peace agreement framework and an initial ceasefire.

Witkoff said that Trump was pleased by Zelensky’s letter after last Friday’s disastrous meeting in the White House.

“He felt that Zelensky’s letter was a very positive first step. There was an apology. There was an acknowledgement that the United States has done so much for the country of Ukraine and a sense of gratitude,” he added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others are expected to depart for Riyadh on Tuesday to attend the meeting, which will include Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski, media reported.

Donald Trump said he would visit the Kingdom probably over the next month and a half but did not mention a date.

“I’m going to Saudi Arabia. I said, I’ll go if you pay a trillion dollars, $1 trillion to American companies, (spreading) the purchase over a four-year period, of a trillion dollars. They’ve agreed to do that, so I’m going to be going there,” Trump said, suggesting a major investment deal with Saudi Arabia.

The meeting signals a warming in US and Ukraine relations since the Oval Office blow-up between Trump and Zelensky last week.

Following the row, the US cut off military aid for Ukraine and shut down intelligence sharing with the Ukrainian armed forces.

The announcement came as Zelensky met European Union leaders for an emergency summit in Brussels on the Russia-Ukraine war and security in Europe.

The European Union leaders backed new defence spending plans aimed at freeing up billions of euros for the continent’s security after the Trump administration signalled that Europe would have to fend for itself in future.

The 27 leaders signed off on a move to loosen budget restrictions so that willing EU countries can increase their military spending﻿.

They also urged the European Commission to explore new ways “to facilitate significant defence spending at national level in all Member States,” a statement said.

The EU’s executive branch estimates that around 650 billion euros ($AUS1.1 billion) could be freed up in this way.

Several East European leaders at the summit also welcomed French President Emmanueal Macron’s plan of sharing his country’s nuclear force to deter attacks.

But it was dismissed by the Russian government as “extremely confrontational”.

The EU’s 27 leaders on Thursday greenlit a plan drawn up by the European Commission that aims to mobilize €800 billion to “rearm Europe” against the perceived threat from Russia.

At the EU summit, Zelensky told EU leaders that Ukrainian and American negotiators had “resumed work,” and that “we hope that next week we will have a meaningful meeting”. He thanked EU leaders for standing by Kyiv, with America’s outreach to Russia raising fears Ukraine could be forced into an unfavourable deal.

“We are very thankful that we are not alone,” said the Ukrainian leader.

