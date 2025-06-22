US Strikes Iran Nuclear Sites, Trump Warns Iran to make peace or face further attacks

US President Donald Trump Sunday announced that the US military carried out “massive precision strikes” on three key nuclear facilities in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

In an address to the nation, hours after American forces launched coordinated airstrikes on three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities, Trump described the strikes as a “spectacular military success” and warned Iran to make peace or face further attacks.

Trump said the mission had achieved its primary goal: the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities.

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated… Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump said in his address.

He emphasized that the operation was a response to Iran’s long-standing threat to the US and Israel, citing the Islamic Republic’s slogan “Death to America, death to Israel” and its role in killing Americans and Israelis.

“Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise. Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror,” he said in his address.

He thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their collaboration and praised the US military for their exceptional performance.

Iran has meanwhile strongly condemned the US airstrikes, with foreign minister Abbas Araghchi dubbing the strikes as “outrageous” and warning of far-reaching fallout.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences,” Araghchi said in a post on handle X, describing the strikes as “lawless and criminal” actions.

The situation remains tense, with the US and Iran on the brink of further conflict. The international community is urging restraint and diplomacy to prevent a wider conflict.

US strikes have also triggered urgent global responses, with several world leaders calling for restraint and warning of the potential for a broader regional conflict.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the US strikes as a “dangerous escalation” and called for diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

Condemning the US airstrikes, China through its state media, asserted that Washington may be repeating past strategic mistakes.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer urged Iran to come back to the negotiating table. Taking to platform X, Starmer said: “Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.”