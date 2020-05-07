Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the US Supreme Court oldest sitting Justice, has participted in legal arguments from her hospital bed, just a day after she was admitted with a gall bladder condition, a media report said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ginsburg, 87, participated in two cases shortly after she was treated for an inflammatory condition of the gall bladder known as acute cholecystitis on Tuesday afternoon, the BBC report said.

She was discharged from the Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins Hospital late Wednesday.

Ginsburg was “doing well and glad to be home”, the BBC report quoted court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg as saying in a statement.

During Wednesday’s cases, the court’s justices heard oral arguments by telephone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They considered a case relating to the Affordable Care Act and another relating to federal law on automated calls.

Ginsburg posed lengthy questions during the first case, which concerned a requirement that employers cover birth control in their health insurance plans, said the BBC report.

Ginsburg has suffered a number of recent health scares.

Last November, she was taken to hospital after suffering chills and a fever.

In August, she was treated for a cancerous tumour on her pancreas. She received treatment for colon cancer in 1999, and pancreatic cancer in 2009.

In December 2018, she had surgery to remove two cancerous nodules from her lung. She has also suffered fractured ribs from falls.

Ginsburg was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1993 – becoming the second woman ever to join the Supreme Court.