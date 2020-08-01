The United States has reported 1,442 new COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

It was the fourth day in a row with more than 1,200 deaths, the Baltimore-based college report said.

The US has now tallied a total of 153,268 deaths from novel coronavirus, making it the hardest-hit country in the world.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said at a press briefing, “United States may provide a vaccine for the novel coronavirus to other countries when it is ready”.

The Trump administration aims to have a vaccine available by the end of the year or early 2021.

The National Institutes of Health plans to conduct the trial at multiple US clinical research sites with the participation of approximately 30,000 adult volunteers who are not infected with the novel coronavirus.

Meawhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 17.5 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 678,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.