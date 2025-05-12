US prevented nuclear conflict between India, Pakistan, claims Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that his administration helped broker an immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan and prevented a nuclear confrontation in which millions could have been killed.

Addressing a press briefing at the White House, Trump stressed the significant impact of US diplomatic efforts in facilitating the truce.

Advertisement

“On Saturday, my administration helped broker an immediate cessation of hostilities, I think a permanent one between India and Pakistan – the countries having a lot of nuclear weapons,” he said.

Advertisement

Speaking on India-Pakistan understanding, the US President said, “We stopped a nuclear conflict.”

“I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed. I also want to thank VP JD Vance and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for their work,” he said.

Trump further elaborated on the influence of trade in securing the cessation of hostilities, explaining his approach to the two countries.

“I’m very proud to let you know that the leadership of India and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful… And we helped a lot, and we also helped with trade. I said, ‘Come on, we’re going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let’s stop it, let’s stop it. If you stop it, we’re doing trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade,'” Trump said, highlighting his administration’s use of trade leverage to encourage peace.