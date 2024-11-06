US Presidential Election Results 2024: States Trump and Harris have won so far

US Presidential Election Results: Trump ahead of Harris, claims 2 key swing states
With 270 electoral votes required to secure the presidency, the competition remains intense as counting in key swing states is underway.
The Republican has won two key swing states — Georgia and North Carolina — and was ahead in four more.
Republican Donald Trump is on the verge of securing a historic second term as counting of votes for closely-watched US Presidential Election 2024 is underway on Wednesday. Trump has stretched the lead over his Democratic rival Kamala Harris with 247 electoral votes. Harris has won 214 electoral votes so far.
A total 270 electoral votes are required to secure the presidency. According to the poll pundits, Trump has over 85 per cent chance of winning the election even though the final outcome is yet to come.
As the competition remains intense and counting in key swing states is underway, below is the list of states won by Trump and Harris.
States won by Donald Trump
1. Arkansas
2. South Carolina
3. Florida
4. Tennessee
5. Oklahoma
6. Alabama
7. Mississippi
8. West Virginia
9. Indiana
10. Kentucky
11. Texas
12. North Dakota
13. South Dakota
14. Louisiana
15. Wyoming
16. Ohio
17. Nebraska (At-Large)
18. Missouri
19. Montana
20. Kansas
21. Iowa
22. Idaho
23. North Carolina
24. Georgia
25. Nebraska District 1
States won by Kamala Harris
1. Rhode Island
2. Massachusetts
3. Connecticut
4. Maryland
5. Vermont
6. New York
7. Colorado
8. District of Columbia
9. Maine
10. California
11. Washington
12. Oregon
13. New Mexico
14. Virginia
15. Hawaii
16. Nebraska District 2
