US Presidential Election Results 2024: States Trump and Harris have won so far

Republican Donald Trump is on the verge of securing a historic second term as counting of votes for closely-watched US Presidential Election 2024 is underway on Wednesday. Trump has stretched the lead over his Democratic rival Kamala Harris with 247 electoral votes. Harris has won 214 electoral votes so far.

A total 270 electoral votes are required to secure the presidency. According to the poll pundits, Trump has over 85 per cent chance of winning the election even though the final outcome is yet to come.

The Republican has won two key swing states — Georgia and North Carolina — and was ahead in four more states.

As the competition remains intense and counting in key swing states is underway, below is the list of states won by Trump and Harris.

States won by Donald Trump

1. Arkansas

2. South Carolina

3. Florida

4. Tennessee

5. Oklahoma

6. Alabama

7. Mississippi

8. West Virginia

9. Indiana

10. Kentucky

11. Texas

12. North Dakota

13. South Dakota

14. Louisiana

15. Wyoming

16. Ohio

17. Nebraska (At-Large)

18. Missouri

19. Montana

20. Kansas

21. Iowa

22. Idaho

23. North Carolina

24. Georgia

25. Nebraska District 1

States won by Kamala Harris

1. Rhode Island

2. Massachusetts

3. Connecticut

4. Maryland

5. Vermont

6. New York

7. Colorado

8. District of Columbia

9. Maine

10. California

11. Washington

12. Oregon

13. New Mexico

14. Virginia

15. Hawaii

16. Nebraska District 2