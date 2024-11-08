US President Joe Biden assures of “orderly transition” of power

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) congratulated President-elect Donald Trump and would ensure an orderly transition of power following his victory in the presidential election.

US Biden emphasized that the will of the people prevails in a democracy and that his administration will work with Trump’s team to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

In a post on X, he said, “Yesterday, I spoke with President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory. And I assured him that I would direct my entire Administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That’s what the American people deserve.”

Biden also praised Vice President Kamala Harris for running an inspired and positive campaign.

In a post on X, he said, “Kamala Harris is an extraordinary partner and public servant. She ran an inspiring campaign and everyone got to see something I respect so much in her – her character. She gave her whole heart to the effort and she and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran.”

Biden said that the Democrats accepted the choice of the Americans, that is having Trump as the President.

He added that one cannot love the country only when they win.

In a post on X, he said, “The struggle for the soul of America since our very founding has always been ongoing. Campaigns are contests of competing visions. And we accept the choice the country made. You can’t love your country only when you win.”

Biden highlighted his commitment to fulfilling his “presidential oath and honouring the Constitution” and said that the country will witness a “peaceful transfer of power on January 20.”

He further emphasised the transparency of the American electoral system and stated that the system is “honest, fair, and transparent.” Biden also expressed gratitude to election workers, acknowledging their efforts in staffing voting sites, counting votes, and safeguarding the election’s integrity.