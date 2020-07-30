With the cases of deadly coronavirus spiking rapidly, the United States of America President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested postponing the upcoming presidential elections.

He said with Universal Mail-In Voting, 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.

“Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Trump asked in a tweet.

He further added, “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA.”

The US President Election which held after every 4 years, is scheduled to be held in November this year.

Earlier in June, New York had allowed voters to cast their votes in the Democratic primary poll for the party’s presidential candidate.

There have been long delays in counting the ballots and the results are still awaited.

Trump’s ‘suggestions’ tweet over the November’s elections can’t be of much help for him because the rescheduling of the election also involves Congress’ decision which is controlled by his opponent Democrats.

Hillary Clinton reacted on Trump’s tweeet.

Donald Trump, well-established businessmen, had contested and won for the President Election in 2016 beating Hillary Clinton and replacing Barack Obama.