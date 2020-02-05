Ahead of US presidential election, President Donald Trump told to lawmakers that in three years of his presidency, the US has moved forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago.

During a joint address to the US Congress, President Trump told Congressmen while making a strong pitch for his re-election and confident of his acquittal from impeachment. that the American dream is back – bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.

Trump further said that three years ago, we launched the Great American Comeback. Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results.

The US administration is strongly defending the national security and “as we defend American lives, we are working to end America’s wars in the Middle East”, he added.

Speaking about the US-China relationship, he said for decades, China has taken advantage of the US, “now we have changed that, but, at the same time, we have perhaps the best relationship we have ever had with China, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Days ago, we signed the groundbreaking new agreement with China that will defend our workers, protect our intellectual property, bring billions of dollars into our treasury, and open vast new markets for products made and grown right here in the US,” he said.

Trump said that the US is coordinating with the Chinese government and working closely together on the coronavirus outbreak in China.

“My Administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat (coronavirus),” he said.

According to the recent polls, a tight contest in the heartland state, where former vice president Joe Biden this week has been taking his “Soul of the Nation” bus tour to all corners in hopes it will help him cross the finish line in the top spot.

On December 18, President Trump was formally impeached in a historic vote in the House of Representatives.

Democrats, who control the House of Representatives and led the investigation, accuse Trump of manipulating Ukraine by withholding nearly $400 million in military aid for its war against Russian-backed separatists and a White House meeting for Zelensky until the latter announced a Biden probe.

Earlier, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden confronted a voter by calling him a liar, suggesting that the former Vice President had sent his son to work in Ukraine.

According to SurveyUSA poll, Biden enjoyed the support of 32 per cent of likely Democratic primary voters nationwide, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren garnered 22 per cent backing as runner-up.

Nearly half of Democratic Iowa voters said they remained undecided before Monday’s caucuses, the local meetings where participants align behind their candidates in one of the country’s quirkier voting systems.

Biden’s blue-collar roots and his uncanny ability to connect personally with voters are huge assets in a state used to face-to-face encounters with candidates, although his Iowa speeches have lacked the passion that animates some rivals.

Despite the agonizing over which political approach to take — revolution or realism — in the 2020 election, Iowa’s Democratic Party chairman Troy Price said voters have unified around one goal.

(With inputs from agency)