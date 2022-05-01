US House Speaker Pelosi meets Zelensky to send ‘resounding message to the world’

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Sunday.

The US House Speaker said Congressional Delegation travelled to Kyiv to send a resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine.

Our Congressional Delegation travelled to Kyiv and met with @ZelenskyyUa to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 1, 2022

“Our Congressional Delegation was honoured to meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv to salute his leadership and courage, to commend the Ukrainian people for their outstanding defence of Democracy and to say that we are with you until victory is won,” she tweeted.

Our Congressional Delegation was honored to meet with @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv to salute his leadership and courage, to commend the Ukrainian people for their outstanding defense of Democracy and to say that we are with you until victory is won. pic.twitter.com/zkc588Qcrv— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 1, 2022

The Ukrainian President thanked the United States for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

He tweeted, “Meeting with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives @SpeakerPelosi in Kyiv. The United States is a leader in Ukraine’s strong support in the fight against Russian aggression. Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state!”