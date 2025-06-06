US, Germany extend full support to India in its fight against terrorism

The United States and Germany have backed India in its fight against terrorism in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The Indian all-party Parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met United States Vice President J D Vance in Washington on Thursday and apprised him about Operation Sindoor, terrorism faced by India and regional security.

The delegation’s visit to the US comes under India’s unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan’s sustained role in cross-border terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform different nations about Pakistan’s links to terrorism and India’s strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Tharoor is leading an all-party delegation to the US for India’s global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor and the fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

After the delegation’s interaction with Vance, Tharoor said the delegation had an “excellent meeting” with the United States Vice President in Washington.

“Excellent meeting with Vice President J D Vance today in Washington D.C. with our delegation. We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation. A truly constructive and productive exchange for strengthening India-US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds,” Tharoor posted on X after the meeting.

“The All Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor called on Vice President J D Vance this morning. The conversation focused on strengthening the India-US partnership including cooperation in counter-terrorism domain,” the Embassy of India in the United States posted on X.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who is a member of the all-party delegation led by Tharoor, said they had a “fantastic meeting” with US Vice President JD Vance.

Surya said that Vance expressed complete support for the Government of India in its fight against terrorism.

Talking to a news agency, the BJP MP said Vance was clear that India exercised its right to deter further terrorist attacks from Pahalgam. He stated that Vance said he was a witness to the outrage and anger among people of India regarding the Pahalgam attack as he was in India when the terrorist attack took place.

When asked about the delegation’s meeting with Vance, Surya said, “We had a fantastic meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America. Vice President Vance was unequivocal, categorical in his support for India’s stance against terrorism. He was very clear that India exercised its right to deter further terrorist attacks from Pakistan and sympathised with the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam.”

“He mentioned that he himself was in India when the attack took place, and he also was a witness to the outrage and anger amongst the Indian people to this brutal and cruel terrorist attack. He also expressed complete support to the government of India in its fight against terror. He was also greatly appreciative of the responsible restraint that India showed even after repeated provocations by Pakistan and India very sternly dealing with the issue both militarily as well as diplomatically,” Surya added.

Vance was visiting India when the heinous Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22.

In a strong message of support and solidarity, the US Vice-President had also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strongly condemn the terror attack and convey that the United States is ready to provide “all assistance” in the joint fight against terrorism.

On Friday, the Indian all-party Parliamentary delegation led by Tharoor also met with Senator Andy Kim, member of the US Senate Homeland Security Committee, and briefed him on the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasising India’s strong resolve to respond swiftly to any similar incidents in the future.

The delegation also talked about fruitful areas for cooperation, which include entrepreneurship, trade, technology, and counterterrorism.

“The Indian parliamentary delegation led by Dr. @ShashiTharoor had a wonderful conversation with @SenatorAndyKim, Member of the US Senate Homeland Security Committee, and briefed him on the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India’s measured and precise response during Operation Sindoor, and our firm resolve to respond swiftly to any such incidents in the future. The conversation also spanned productive areas of cooperation, including entrepreneurship, trade, technology, and counterterrorism!” the Indian Embassy in the US wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, another Indian all-party Parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday held a productive interaction with Omid Nouripour, Vice-President of Bundestag, the German Parliament, deeply appreciating Germany’s strong and unequivocal support for India’s principled stand against terrorism.

The delegates conveyed India’s firm response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and briefed about Operation Sindoor, reiterating the country’s zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Later, the delegation also met Bundestag’s Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee Armin Laschet and other members and former ministers, including Ralph Brinkhaus and Hubertus Heil. The delegation conveyed India’s unwavering stand for zero tolerance for terrorism and outlined its resolve to not give in to nuclear blackmail.

The leaders noted growing momentum in strategic partnership between India-Germany and joint role in ensuring global peace and security.

Following the conclusion of a productive and impactful visit to Belgium, the delegation had arrived in Germany late Thursday for the final leg of their engagements in Western Europe.

The delegation is a part of the Indian government’s ongoing diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor and its “unwavering adherence” to a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.