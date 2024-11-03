US elections: Women’s march protesters gather to support Vice President Kamala Harris

Several Women’s march protesters gathered in Washington DC to rally for Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of upcoming presidential polls.

Hundreds marched from Freedom Plaza towards the White House in Washington and across the country in support of Harris.

While speaking with ANI, supporters shared their reasons for backing Harris, citing her commitment to women’s rights, human rights, and democracy.

Advertisement

A lady told ANI, “I am from the great city of New York. I am 70 years old and I started voting in 1972. I marched for Hillary (Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton) in 2016 and I am marching for Kamala in 2024.”

She added, “We vote for Kamala because we don’t want to have Trump and in addition to that, we need to have a female leader because when women do well, everybody does well because we care… We need Kamala, we need her brain, we need her fierceness…”

Another lady Darcy from Maryland emphasised the crucial role of every vote in the upcoming election. She further said that she firmly believes that a vote for former President Donald Trump is a vote for fascism.

She said, “I am here at this rally because every vote is absolutely essential for this election. I voted early for Kamala Harris. I believe anyone who is voting for Trump is voting for a fascist, who intends to change our democracy if not destroy it. I believe in protecting women’s rights, everyone’s rights, women of colour, and men of colour, and I don’t want a fascist to be a dictator in the White House. I think that would be terrible for our country.”

Another lady, belonging from the swing state of Arizona said, “I am out here today supporting Kamala Harris. A lot of things she stands for resonate with me. I am an immigrant from the Philippines, so a lot of things that she backs are very personal to me and my family… Hopefully in this election, we can turn things around and not go back and continue to have human rights that every single person here deserves.”

The US presidential elections are scheduled to take place on November 5. The elections will be contested between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Even though Harris could become the first ever Indian American president of the US, a survey by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has found that she is likely to secure fewer votes from the community than incumbent President Joe Biden did in 2020.