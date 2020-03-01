US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden won the party’s primary in the state of South Carolina, according to the reports.

With less than 1 per cent of the precincts having reported results, Biden, the former Vice President, gained 58.7 per cent of the votes, followed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who got 13.2 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2019, Biden retained a ten-point lead over Senator Elizabeth Warren in a national poll of likely Democratic primary voters.

According to SurveyUSA poll, Biden enjoyed the support of 32 per cent of likely Democratic primary voters nationwide, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren garnered 22 per cent backing as runner-up.

Earlier, Biden had said that President Trump won’t destroy me or my family over the latter’s call for an investigation against the former Vice President and his son”.

Biden made his comments during a campaign swing through Nevada after days of internal debate among his advisers over how best to refute unsubstantiated claims by the president and his personal lawyer that Biden improperly assisted his son’s business ventures in Ukraine and China.