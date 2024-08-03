US deploys more jets and warships as Iran threatens Israel after Hamas chief’s assassination

Amid heightened tensions in the middle East following Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran, the United States is reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East by deploying additional warships and fighter jets, according to a Pentagon announcement.

The deployment of aditional jets and warships in the region is aimed at bolstering the defence of Israel in view of threats from Iran.

Reiterating it’s commitment to protect Israel, the Pentagon noted that missile defence forces have also been placed on heightened alert.

The move comes after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “Harsh punishment” against Israel for Haniyeh’s killing.

The Islamic nation has also declared three days of national mourning after Haniyeh’s death.

Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of Hamas’ political unit, was assassinated in Tehran on Wednesday. While Israel has not direct claimed responsibility, Iran and Hamas have blamed the Jewish nation for carrying out the killing.

According to a British English daily’s report, the Hamas Chief was assassinated by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

To carry out the assassination, Mossad reportedly hired two Islamic Revolutionary Gaurd Corps (IRGC) agents, who planted explosives in the hotel room where Haniyeh stayed.

The explosives were detonated remotely from a foreign country and the agents exited Iran after planting the bombs.