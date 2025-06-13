US Denies Involvement in Israel’s Strikes Against Iran, Urges Restraint

The United States has denied any involvement in Israel’s recent strikes against Iran, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating that the operation was unilateral and undertaken by Israel.

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defence,” Rubio said in a statement posted on the White House newsroom site Friday (India time).

Emphasising that the US priority is protecting American forces in the region, Rubio said: “President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel.”

The strikes come amid ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran, with the US attempting to broker a nuclear agreement. President Trump had expressed optimism about a potential deal but recently sounded more pessimistic, warning that Iran was getting “more aggressive.”

Israel today launched unprecedented strikes on Iran, targeting its nuclear program and senior military leaders in an attack in which General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, was killed. The attack may have cascading implications as it may lead the Middle East into fresh uncertainty, increasing the risk of a regional war.

As the international community keeps a close eye on the evolving situation, with concerns about potential escalation and regional instability, the reported US evacuation of diplomatic staff from its Embassy in Iraq and allowing family members of US diplomats in Bahrain to evacuate highlights the gravity of the situation.

Meanwhile, India has urged both Israel and Iran to avoid any escalatory steps.

“Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both countries and stands ready to extend all possible support,” the India Foreign Ministry said in a statement.