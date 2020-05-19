US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden criticises Trump’s response to Coronavirus outbreak

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday slammed the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, proclaiming that President Donald Trump, had months, months to take action and failed to do so before the country’s death toll began rising.

Addressing to the AAPI Victory Fund’s Progressive Summit virtually, Biden was speaking from his home in Delaware, as Canadian geese honked loudly and persistently in the background. The group aims to empower Asian American and Pacific Islanders.

The former Vice President said of the virus that the scale of the loss is staggering and it’s infuriating.

In his address, Biden further added, that the country, Got bald-faced lies about testing capacity that, ‘Anyone who wants a test can get a test.’ It wasn’t remotely true two months ago, he said and it still isn’t.

Earlier this month, Biden alleged that Trump utterly failed to prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic and said that his entire economic strategy is focussed on helping the wealthy and big corporations.

COVID-19 caused a massive economic challenge, but the crisis hit the US harder and will last longer because Trump spent the last three years undermining the core pillars of the American economic strength, Biden furiously slammed.

On Saturday, former President of United States Barack Obama also criticized Trump for his government’s handling of the pandemic, during a virtual graduation ceremony.

“More than anything this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama told graduates from several dozen historically black colleges and universities.

The United States continues to remain the worst affected nation due to COVID-19 outbreak followed by Spain, Italy, UK, France, Russia and China.