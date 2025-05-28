US delivers over 90,000 tonnes of weapons to Israel since start of Gaza conflict: Reports

The United States has delivered over 90,000 tonnes of military supplies to Israel since October 2023, including armoured vehicles and ammunition, The Times of Israel newspaper reported, citing the Israel Defence Ministry.

Since the start of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, 800 transport planes and 140 ships with US weapons have arrived in Israel, the report said on Tuesday.

The military equipment delivered to Israel includes “armoured vehicles, munitions, ammunition, personal protection gear, and medical equipment,” the report added.

On March 18, Israel announced the launch of a new offensive in the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, which it claims will finally defeat Hamas. The Gazan health authority estimates that more than 3,900 people have been killed in more than two months.

On Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said that the number of people killed in the Gaza conflict since October 7, 2023, had reached 54,056.