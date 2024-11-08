US Defence Secretary Austin says military leaders will do right thing ‘no matter what’ in second Trump administration

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that the military would not get involved in politics and was ready to carry out “all lawful orders” as the Pentagon was committed to an orderly transition to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

“I totally believe that our leaders will continue to do the right thing no matter what,” Austin said at a press conference in Miami.

Though he declined to speculate on what the Trump administration would do, the Defence Secretary said he had confidence in the leadership of the military.

In a memo to US troops that was sent out on Wednesday night and publicly released on Thursday, Austin added, “The US military will also continue to stand apart from the political arena; to stand guard over our Republic with principle and professionalism; and to stand together with the valued allies and partners who deepen our security.”

“I also believe that our Congress will continue to do the right things to support our military.”

Trump considered invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty troops to quell protests in 2020.

Ahead of Trump’s imminent return to the White House, Austin was asked about the possibility of the incoming Commander-in-Chief potentially issuing unlawful orders.

“The law is really well defined on what can be done and not be done using active-duty military,” Austin said.

“Our leaders are well versed in those laws and we have the world’s greatest legal corps to assist us in making sure that we stay on track.”

In a message to the force sent one day after the election, Austin wrote the US military would “obey all lawful orders from its civilian chain of command”.

Austin also said it’s up to the President to choose his own military leaders, with speculation swirling that Trump could fire Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General CQ Brown, who has repeatedly come under right-wing attack.

“These senior leaders will stay focused on the task at hand, and it is defending this country, taking care of our troops, succeeding through teamwork,” Austin said.

America’s friends and foes alike remain wary as they await Trump’s return to office on January 20, wondering whether his second term will be filled with the kind of turbulence and unpredictability that characterised his first four years.

Critics say that during his 2017-21 administration Trump openly flouted norms of behavior in open pursuit of political support among US troops, who are meant to be loyal to the US Constitution, not to any party, political movement, or leader.

During his campaign, Trump talked about facing an “enemy from within”.

“You are the United States military — the finest fighting force on Earth — and you will continue to defend our country, our Constitution, and the rights of all of our citizens,” Austin added.