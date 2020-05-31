As the migrant workers’ crisis continues, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh saying despite having over 70,000 buses in its fleet, labourers had to walk home amid the COVID-19 lockdown resulting in many deaths.

In a statement issued on Saturday, former chief minister of UP said, “Despite lockdown, there has been no decrease in the spread of the disease. The infection has increased and economy destroyed.”

“The economy of the country was already in bad shape. But following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the economy deteriorated. In this scenario, from where will the people get jobs?” he said.

“The BJP works to entangle the vulnerable public of the state and the country in emotional issues. The dream of poor, farmers and labourers have shattered. The trust of the country’s citizens has broken,” he said. “Has the dreams achche din (good days), promised by the BJP been fulfilled?” the leader questioned.

The issue of migrant workers’ crisis was taken up by Supreme Court as a suo moto based on multiple media reports highlighting their plight on Thursday. The court had directed the central government to make sure that the help reached the poor and not to charge travel expenses from them.

The National Human Rights Commission has also sent notice to Chief Secretaries of Gujarat and Bihar, Chairman, Railway Board and Union Home Secretary calling for a detailed report in the matter.

The commission cited reports, of death of two persons in Muzaffarpur and one each in Danapur, Sasaram, Gaya, Begusarai and Jehanabad in Bihar including a 4 year old boy, who died of hunger. Another report of train starting from Surat district in Gujarat for Siwan in Bihar on May 16, 2020 which reached Bihar on May 25, 2020 after 9 days.

Coming down heavily on railway ministry NHRC said, “A train getting late due to bad weather etc. for some hours is always considered beyond control of the authorities but trains getting lost during journey, reaching unexpected destinations and taking more than a week to reach its scheduled station is hard to believe and require a thorough investigation into the matter.”