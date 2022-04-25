India Israel unveils symbolic street-art mural to mark 30 years of friendship

The Embassy of Israel in India unveiled a street-art mural on Monday to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Embassy collaborated with Delhi Street Art to conceive and execute a wall art project which was unveiled by the Ambassador of Israel to India H.E. Naor Gilon and Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India at Connaught Place.

The mural is a tribute to the deep-rooted cultural relations between Israel and India. Through this artwork developed by Delhi Street Art, three prominent Indian-Jewish actresses who made a mark in the Indian cinematic history – Esther Victoria Abraham- Pramila, Sulochana – Ruby Myers, and Nadira- Florence Ezekiel, are highlighted.

At the event, Ambassador Naor Gilon said, “Thank you Hon’ble minister Meenakashi Lekhi, thanks to NDMC and to Delhi Street Art, who helped us add more color to the colorful city of Delhi. Today we are revealing this mural, reminding us of the work of three extraordinary actresses from the Jewish community in India, and in doing so we are also revealing another layer of the unique cultural connection between India and Israel.”

“This project represents the shared history and friendship between India and Israel. I congratulate the people of both nations as together we celebrate 75 years of India’s independence and 30 years of our diplomatic relations”, said Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India.

The mural was designed by Delhi Street Art’s founder Yogesh Saini and his team of artists and took 7 days to prepare.

On the occasion, Mr. Yogesh Saini founder of Delhi Street Art said, “We are delighted to be partnering with the Israel embassy in this endeavor. This mural is the fruition of several months of conceptualizing, planning, and designing. Both India and Israel have been blessed with empowered women in every professional field. We have chosen to represent some of these trendsetting women from the early days of Indian cinema who brought the best of both cultures to the silver screen.”

HERE ARE SOME OF THE OTHER PHOTOS: